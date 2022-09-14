On Your Marks, Get Set, Bake! — New Episodes of 'The Great British Bake Off' Are Coming to Netflix

The Edinburgh Evening News gave us a solid breakdown of all the Collection 10 contestants as the show has already begun in the United Kingdom. Abdul (29) hails from London but was raised by his Pakistani parents in Saudi Arabia. As an electronic engineer, we're hoping for a Rube Goldberg machine during one of his showstoppers.

Then we have Carole (59), from the peaceful countryside of Dorset. As an avid gardener and composter, we think Carole will be the type who can make a lot out of a little.