Grant Morrison Reflects Fondly on Their Time With DC: "We Were Allowed to Sort of Be Punks" (EXCLUSIVE)

Grant, who has been open about their split from DC, states that over the last few years they've just been "trying to excavate the relationship with DC and how it worked."

For context, Grant and DC parted ways in 2019 due to the fact that "monthly sales of new work were on the wane and the kind of inventive and exuberant audience engagement that characterized the 2000s when I was in the spotlight as the writer on various Batman titles seemed in decline," as they explained on their Substack page.