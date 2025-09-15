Distractify
‘The Great British Bake Off’ Star Alison Hammond’s Weight Loss Noticeable in the New Season

Alison garnered a new set of fans when she was named as one of the co-hosts of ‘The Great British Bake Off’ in 2023.

Published Sept. 15 2025, 10:00 a.m. ET

Inside The Great British Bake Off Star Alison Hammond’s Weight Loss
As the host of the popular reality competition series The Great British Bake Off, Alison Hammond is used to being around tempting sweet treats — but recent photos show her significant weight loss.

After competing in the third season of Big Brother, Alison Hammond went on to be a presenter for ITV’s This Morning. She garnered a new set of fans when she was named as one of the co-hosts of The Great British Bake Off in 2023.

Alison Hammond’s weight loss is noticeable in ‘The Great British Bake Off.’

On Sept. 2, The Great British Bake Off officially returned with a new season, but it was the promo pics of co-host Alison Hammond that had fans talking. She has been working on her fitness and health journey behind the scenes as she has spoken about.

‘I’ve got a personal trainer — she’s amazing,” Alison told Closer in May 2025. “She trains me when I can train. If I’m working, I don’t train, I’ll go for a walk. But when I’m at home, I’ll go and have a session with her in the morning, just an hour. I don’t deny myself anything. I eat everything, but in moderation.”

Additionally, a source also told the outlet about Alison’s new healthy eating regimen. “She’s lost an incredible amount of weight. She’s been really focused on what she eats — she's cut down, and she doesn’t drink,” the source said.

Alison revealed that her journey to lose weight was a very personal one related to her mother. She also sharing her opinion on weight loss medication.

“My mum had type 2 diabetes and she was worried for me, so when I then found out that I was pre-diabetic, that was frightening,” she previously shared with Good Housekeeping UK. “I thought: 'I have to be an adult about this.' The sweets had to stop — and the fatty foods.”

Alison said that while she didn’t use any of the popular weight loss drugs currently on the market, she doesn’t judge anyone who decides to use them.

“I think that, for people who need to use them, they're a good thing — but for me, as soon as I hear any scare story, I get frightened,” she told the outlet. “So I haven't wanted to use them, but that's not to say I wouldn't in the future, and I certainly wouldn't look down on anyone who did.”

Per the outlet, Alison now opts for a healthier diet that consists of an immunity-boosting ginger shot and an English breakfast with eggs, bacon, and sausage in the morning — and Caribbean food for lunch, which includes rice, peas, and chicken. Dinner, she said, often features a home-cooked meal such as lasagna.

