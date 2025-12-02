Whitney Leavitt's Broadway Debut Includes an Important 'Chicago' Role and More Dancing Other reality stars took on the role of Roxie in 'Chicago' before Whitney did. By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 2 2025, 11:39 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@whitleavitt

After Whitney Leavitt ended Dancing With the Stars as a semi-finalist, she didn't have to hand up her dancing shoes just yet. On Dec. 1, 2025, Whitney announced on Instagram that she would be starring in Chicago as Roxie Hart. She isn't the first reality TV star to make the leap from dramatic talking head interviews to an actual Broadway play, but now fans want to know when Whitney Leavitt will be on Broadway.

Others want to know if this means Whitney is done with reality TV and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives for the foreseeable future. Past versions of Roxie, like Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, went on to host Love Island USA and make other appearances that made her work on Bravo look like child's play. It's possible that Whitney's DWTS foot in the door means more roles to come after Chicago.

When will Whitney Leavitt be on Broadway?

When Whitney made her announcement on Instagram about playing Roxie in Chicago, she added in the caption that it all starts for her on Feb. 2, 2026. According to Playbill, there is no official listing yet for when the showings of Chicago are in February 2026, but per Whitney, that's when she will be on Broadway, and it's when fans can begin to come and see her perform.

Chicago has been running for years on Broadway, so right now, it's not clear how long Whitney will play Roxie. But fans can expect to see her on-stage for multiple shows per week. Most Broadway productions play around eight shows each week. That means Whitney will be away from her home in Utah for quite a while as she performs.

It's possible that Whitney's husband, Connor Leavitt, could travel out to New York City with their children while Whitney is on Broadway. He was present for her time on DWTS, after all. And, if Whitney eventually gives up reality TV altogether, the family won't have a need to stay in Utah full-time anyway.

Did Whitney Leavitt leave 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' for good?

When Whitney was cast in DWTS, it also marked the end of her time on Mormon Wives. She admitted on the show that the only reason she returned after a brief hiatus was that she heard DWTS casting was looking for someone from Mormon Wives, and she wanted to snag that opportunity.

"After last season, I did decide to step away from the show, but I never quit MomTok," she said. "I was always in MomTok, still a part of that group. I just really needed a break, but then I heard from my team [that] Dancing With the Stars was going to cast someone from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives."