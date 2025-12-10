'Owning Manhattan's' Peter Zaitzeff's Net Worth: How a Real Estate Power Broker Built His Fortune From skyscraper penthouses to charity work, Peter Zaitzeff’s journey shows what happens when deals, drive and hustle pay off. By Amy Coleman Published Dec. 10 2025, 12:28 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

In a city where real estate deals can turn brokers into overnight legends, Netflix's Owning Manhattan's Peter Zaitzeff carved out a name for himself. High-rises, price tags, and big commissions followed, but few know exactly what that means in dollar signs.

So what does Peter Zaitzeff's net worth look like after years of big sales, high-profile clients, and jaw-dropping Manhattan listings? It’s a blend of major deals, hustle, and a reputation that commands luxury price points. Let's take a look.

What is Peter Zaitzeff's net worth and how did he get there?

According to The Cinemaholic, based on a financial estimate published recently, Peter’s net worth is believed to be around $20 million. That figure builds on his reported career total: more than $6.5 billion in real estate sales across 750+ transactions as of late 2025. His current role as Sales Director in the New Development arm of SERHANT places him squarely among New York’s elite brokers. He is someone trusted with ultra-luxury properties at the highest levels of the market.

According to SERHANT, Peter has closed more than $300 million worth of sales in the past 12 months alone, showing he is staying active and still winning in the New York market. That kind of volume, especially in Manhattan luxury real estate, generates significant commissions. When successful deals keep stacking, his net worth estimate starts to make sense as a product of both volume and high price tags.

Peter's wife, family, and life beyond the numbers.

His life isn’t just deals and contracts. He lives in Tribeca, New York, with his sons Jack and Walt. He married Annie Dean in January 2012, but the couple divorced in 2023, according to public records. He’s also the co-founder of The Kabuki Syndrome Foundation, founded on behalf of his son, through which he’s helped raise over $5 million for medical research. That philanthropic work suggests his earnings flow not just into luxury real estate, but into causes and personal commitments as well.

His estimated net worth isn’t just a personal number, it’s a snapshot of how luxury real estate in Manhattan can create massive earnings for those with connections, skill, and timing. His success shows how a single broker can shift from working deals to defining a niche in one of the world’s priciest markets.

At the same time, the volatility of real estate markets means fortunes like his require constant hustle, top-tier networks, and a readiness to sell big-ticket properties. Not just once, but repeatedly. For fans of real estate drama, Netflix viewers, or anyone curious about how money flows in Manhattan’s elite housing world, his story offers a look behind the scenes, where deals are measured in millions and career status changes in contract closings.