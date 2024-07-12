Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Million Dollar Listing We're Sold: When Was Season 1 of 'Owning Manhattan' Filmed? Since the series dropped on Netflix, it has stayed in the top 10 in the reality TV genre. By Sheridan Singleton Jul. 12 2024, Published 5:47 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

The newest offering in the world of real estate reality TV, Owning Manhattan, has done its part to keep things entertaining for hungry fans of the unscripted TV genre. The series centers around former Million Dollar Listing New York star Ryan Serhant and his real estate firm, SERHANT. His staff is comprised of entirely new faces who are eager to make their mark on the New York real estate market. Since the series dropped on Netflix, it has stayed in the top 10 in the reality TV genre.

With the first season complete, many viewers are already itching for news regarding if there will be another season. Ryan has expressed enthusiasm about this happening, but as of right now, there has been no news of a renewal. Typically, in instances such as this, internet sleuths try to figure out if a series is already in production or not based on the show's prior filming schedule. So, when did the inaugural season of Owning Manhattan film in New York City?

Source: Netlfix

When did the inaugural season of 'Owning Manhattan' film in New York City?

While there is no information regarding specific dates and times, there is some information about when the series was filmed. According to HousingWire, Owning Manhattan was shot over a two-year stretch throughout 2022 and 2023. The article also went into the agents selling data, which could be compared to sales made on the show by the teams and individuals featured in Season 1. Should an internet fan get curious enough about specific dates, a deep dive into that data could reveal a lot.

Source: Netflix

The project that Season 1 of 'Owning Manhattan' centered around was a major location.

While each agent on the SERHANT team has their own sales and projects to work on, the white whale of the season was a penthouse in Central Park. This penthouse is the height of luxury, both literally and physically, and is in the Central Park Tower, which also happens to be the tallest residential high-rise in the world. The team was unable to make the sale before the season ended, but it has since been sold, according to 6sqft New York City, who shared that the penthouse sold for $149.5 million.

Source: Netflix

An agent and cast member was fired at the end of the season for a specific reason.