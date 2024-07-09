Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo It Runs In the Family: Who Are 'Owning Manhattan' Star Jade Shenker's Parents? Jade has clearly followed in her father's footsteps, and she's doing what she can to preserve his legacy. By Sheridan Singleton Jul. 9 2024, Published 10:23 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

When it comes to being a disruptor in the industry, SERHANT is doing what it can to change the dynamic of the New York City real estate industry. Netflix's new series, Owning Manhattan, follows Ryan Serhant and his team of disruptors as they navigate the hustle and bustle of the city and the industry. The market in New York City is as fast as it is vast, and Ryan's team has to be ready to handle the pressure. One team member is Jade Shenker, whose familial background is steeped in the industry.

Jade found herself embroiled in conflict thanks to other staffers who felt she didn't deserve her spot on the team, likely due to her background. So, who are Jade Shenker's parents?



Who are 'Owning Manhattan' star Jade Shenker's parents?

During one episode, Jade shared that she's the daughter of a major NYC real estate mogul. Her father, Marc Shenker, inherited the business started by his father, Sol Shenker. After he inherited the company, Marc bought other buildings that offered affordable housing for artists. Jade's mother is Caroline Fingal, a photographer and filmmaker who has worn many hats in the film industry. Jade has clearly followed in her father's footsteps, and she's doing what she can to preserve his legacy.

Jade is currently petitioning to have a street named after her father, Marc Shenker, to honor his legacy.

Jade's current mission is to have a street named after her father. According to her Change.org petition, "started this petition in remembrance of her father's deeds to the early adaption of the East Village. The goal is to add 'Shenker Street' to East 4th Street between Avenues A and B as a thank you to Marc for all he has done for the community." He was partial to the arts community, doing what he could to ensure performers and other artists had a place to live.



Jade Shenker is hard at work to build a name for herself beyond her father's reputation.