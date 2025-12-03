Alexa and Brennon From 'Love Is Blind' Are Getting a Divorce In a social media post, Alexa stated that the couple's daughter remains as their top priority. By Diego Peralta Published Dec. 3 2025, 4:26 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/ @mrsalexalemieux

Some love stories aren't meant to last forever. Even if the premise of Love Is Blind promises to deliver unforgettable journeys for audiences, real life is very different from what can be seen on the screen. Viewers just need to look towards the marriage between Alexa Lemieux and her husband, Brennon.

Are Alexa and Brennon getting a divorce? Here's what we know about the relationship status of one of the most beloved couples in the history of the series. The wedding turned out to be successful for the reality television stars. Unfortunately, it looks like the fairytale is over for these two.

Alexa and Brennon are getting a divorce.

In an emotional joint Instagram post, Alexa and Brennon announced that their marriage is coming to an end. After four years of building a life together, the former Love Is Blind stars are looking for new beginnings. Falling in love on a reality television series is different from forming a family in the real world. This love story goes back to the third season of Love Is Blind.

The format of the Netflix series is very simple. Love Is Blind recruits an equal number of men and women at the start of each season. The contestants are then moved into small pods, where they are able to have conversations without seeing each other. The strategy allows the potential winners to fall in love with one another without anyone's physical appearance being influential to their decisions. True love wins in the end.

That is what viewers will remember from the relationship between Alexa and Brennon. Two people whose lives were connected by a reality show actually got to build a life together. Sadly, not everything works out as expected in the end.

Alexa and Brennon's daughter remains their priority.

Alexa and Brennon know how to find success beyond the set of Love Is Blind. The couple had a small daughter together shortly after they got married. In the statement related to their separation, the reality stars made sure to remind people of how much they adore their child. The post reads: "While our journey as a married couple is coming to an end, we remain supportive of one another, devoted to our daughter, and committed to navigating this transition with compassion."

The baby is lucky. Even if her parents have decided to take different paths, she can rest assured knowing that the two successful television stars will be looking out for her. The only thing left to do for audiences is to process the news of their favorite couple drifting apart. Love Is Blind continues to be a success for Netflix. The series has launched a total of nine seasons. At the same time, countless international spinoffs of the show have been produced.