Everything You Need to Know About ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 10 "I do not think Love Is Blind is ready for the Boston edition." By Kelley Schepper Updated Oct. 29 2025, 3:23 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Despite a disastrous Season 9 that resulted in zero marriages, Love Is Blind fans are not giving up on the Netflix franchise. In fact, viewers are already curious about the tenth season of the series.

Past cities have included Atlanta, Seattle, and, most recently, Denver, but there are rumors swirling that Miami, Austin, and Boston are next in line. So, what can fans expect from Love Is Blind Season 10? Keep reading to find out

Source: Netflix

'Love Is Blind' Season 10 does not have a release date yet, but there are location rumors.

Multiple outlets report Boston as the likely Season 10 city, citing casting chatter and local sightings. According to People there are “reports from Boston-based outlets and casting calls,” while others point to fan photos at the New England Aquarium.

There were also rumors that Love Is Blind could be returning to Texas via Austin, but according to one casting producer, they were still looking for candidates in October 2025. "I've been in touch with the casting producers," she said on Instagram "They are still on the hunt for amazing candidates for the show. So if you or anyone you know is single and ready for marriage, lives in the Austin-San Antonio metropolitan area and could potentially take time off work to go and date in the pods, the please feel free to shoot me a DM."

In August 2024, there was also a casting call in Miami and Columbus, Ohio, two more possible locations for the show's tenth season. While there is no exact Love is Blind season 10 release date, based on previous seasons, it could be as early as February 2026.

'Love Is Blind' Season 10 cast: No names yet, but the playbook is familiar.

Netflix typically reveals the 30-ish locals close to premiere. However, we do know what is required of those who are picked to film Love Is Blind. Contestants must be at least 21 years of age at the time of application, must be single (duh), and complete a detailed 69-question application which includes questions like "Why is marriage important to you?"

Source: Netflix Season 8 cast of Love Is Blind

If Boston does end up as the Season 10 location, fans already have their predictions for a New England-based season. So now that this train wreck of Love Is Blind is wrapping up, let’s prepare for the shipwreck of next season, which will be in Boston," one viewer wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added, "I do not think Love Is Blind is ready for the Boston edition bc i thought about that today and just knew it would be messy."