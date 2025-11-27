Jon Gosselin and His New Wife Are Ready to "Live Their Lives" with a Blended Family It all started at a "hillbilly thing," but now Jon Gosselin has a new wife. By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 27 2025, 11:07 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @__stephaniiemariie__

It doesn't seem that long ago when Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin were wowing the world with how they juggled eight boisterous young kids. But their marriage and family eventually fell apart in a very public and messy way, leading to their divorce. Those days are long gone now, with both having moved on.

Jon recently tied the knot with his girlfriend of several years. Here's what we know about Jon's new wife and how their relationship came to be in the first place.

Here's what we know about Jon Gosselin's new wife, Stephanie.

Jon Gosselin has been split from his ex-wife Kate since 2009, long enough that they've both moved on, despite some serious drama between the two over custody of their children and enough finger-pointing and blame game to go around. Jon seems to have moved on and is happy with his new wife, Stephanie Lebo, after they tied the knot in November 2025. The happy couple says they're ready to "live their lives."

Stephanie is a research and development (R&D) specialist and former cosmetologist, according to her Instagram. She has one daughter, Juliana, whom Jon sweetly shouted out when the two exchanged vows. He told Entertainment Tonight, "When I got to Juliana’s part, because I am gonna treat her like my daughter because I’m trying to be a good father to her, just like one of my own, and that’s when I went [downhill and became emotional]."

The new Mrs. Gosselin gushed, "Today, Jon surprised me in his vows with the way he incorporated my child, which was very important and I didn’t see that coming, and that meant the world.” The wedding included all eight of Jon's children, despite tensions with some in recent years, and 180 other guests.

How did Stephanie and Jon first meet?

Their love story started back in 2021, when the now-spouses Stephanie and Jon met at a backyard barbecue hosted by a mutual dear friend. But the two kept their relationship private, not taking it public until they did an interview in 2023 where they confirmed their relationship.

That friend, Dean, played a pivotal role in their early relationship. Jon shared in 2023, "We met at a backyard barbecue at a mutual friend Dean’s house. It was a hillbilly thing we let fireworks off, it was fun. I had been single for a few months after Colleen [Conrad] and I broke up" (The Sun via Us Weekly).

Jon added that he and Stephanie started texting, but he checked in with their mutual friend before asking her out. Jon said, "I called Dean because he is like Steph’s brother, and I said, ‘Did you ever hook up with Stephanie?’ and he said, ‘No, man, she’s like my sister,’ and then I called Stephanie and asked her the same she said, ‘No way, he’s like my brother.’

"So I called Dean back and said, ‘Do you mind if I ask Steph out?’ And he said, ‘No, I don’t mind, but if you hurt her, I’ll kill you, I’ll snap you in half.’ And he’s a big guy!”

