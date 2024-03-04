Home > Television > Reality TV Jon Gosselin From 'Jon and Kate Plus Eight' Doesn't Speak to Most of His Kids If you had to guess what Jon Gosselin did now, would you say professional DJ or reality television star? Well... we have news for you. By Alex West Mar. 4 2024, Published 9:22 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jongosselin1

TLC's Jon and Kate Plus Eight had fans in a trance. After some television specials, Surviving Sextuplets and Twins and One Year Later, put them on the map, their interesting life left fans wanting to learn more about their large family.

Kate Gosselin and Jon Gosselin have eight children. The couple had twin girls before Kate became pregnant with sextuplets through intrauterine insemination, which is similar to the more popular IVF. However, the chaotic life proved to be too difficult of the family and Kate and Jon eventually divorced. Where is Jon Gosselin now?

What happened to Jon Gosselin and where is he now?

Fans were shocked about Jon and Kate's split after they announced it on the show. The couple sort of downplayed it at first, not fully divulging that a full-on divorce was happening.

Jon and Kate came to an understanding that the children would stay in the family home and the parents would alternate spending time with them. The logistical issues proved difficult and the show was taken off air. However, tensions behind the scenes rose.

Police were called to the home in 2009 after a dispute broke out between Jon and Kate in regards to custody and debates about child care involving a babysitter, reported CBS. This was only the beginning of legal issues and police involvement as the pair navigated their co-parenting duties.

Kate had primary custody of the kids, but some rifts started to form. Their children, Hannah and Collin, would later be under Jon's care, but not before some lengthy court processes. Jon and Kate mainly communicated through lawyers over the years.

Jon eventually got custody of two of his eight children. His other kids, Cara, Mady, Alexis, Aaden, Leah, and Joel, are reportedly estranged from Jon, according to People.

Amid all the controversy and turmoil, Jon moved on romantically from his ex-wife. He dated a nurse named Colleen Conrad, but the pair split in 2021. Now, he's dating Stephanie Lebo.

Jon's career after reality television has changed which might be the result of existing contracts with TLC. The network sued him in 2009 for alleged unauthorized media appearances. However, his attorney argued that the contracts didn't matter since, by that point, the show was called Kate Plus Eight and no longer had anything to do with him.

Regardless, the last thing Jon would want to do is test those waters. So, now, he's no longer a television personality in the same way. Instead, he works in the non-profit field as an IT director.

According to Us Weekly, Jon also does some charitable work by chipping in a few hours at T.G.I. Fridays in Lancaster, Pa. He hands over his paycheck to charity.

Jon still makes occasional television appearances, including on Dr. Oz. Plus, he has been exploring the world of music as his most recent career progression. Jon keeps a pretty consistent schedule when it comes to his gigs.