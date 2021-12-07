With Tom Holland's third solo Spider-Man film heading to theaters very soon, devoted followers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are eagerly discussing potential scenarios that could play out in the movie. \n\nWhile it's exciting to think about the arrival of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as their respective Spider-Men, we need to remember that the tone of this film is much more serious and darker than the previous flicks.Peter Parker is going through a difficult time as Spider-Man, and with the return of five classic supervillains, it seems no one, and we mean no one, is safe. \n\nOne report that several Marvel fans are zeroing in on is the potentially high death toll in the film. Though many are concerned for Aunt May's safety, others are worried about Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau). Does he die in Spider-Man: No Way Home? Let's find out.Does Happy Hogan die in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'?After the highly-anticipated second trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home broke the internet on Nov. 16, many observant viewers believed Marvel Studios might have hinted at the shocking death of Tony Stark's right-hand man, Happy Hogan.With the return of five classic Spider-Man supervillains — Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), the Lizard (Rhys Ifans), Electro (Jamie Foxx), and Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) — the likelihood of each archnemesis wreaking havoc and endangering Spider-Man's closest allies is high.Each villain is ruthless in their own way, but Electro is the one to watch. Though he caused minimal damage in Marc Webb's The Amazing Spider-Man 2, we can assume he will wreak havoc this time around. With a fresh look and potent energetic abilities, there's no saying how many people will suffer at his hands.Theory: Electro kills Happy Hogan in 'No Way Home.'While many reports claim Aunt May's fate lies with Green Goblin, we think Happy's lies within Electro. And sadly, we believe Tony Stark's former bodyguard-turned-personal chauffeur Happy Hogan is going to face the consequences and suffer a tragic death at the hands of Electro.Halfway through the No Way Home trailer, we catch a glimpse of a building under attack by Electro, Sandman, and Green Goblin. Before the scene cuts, we see Electro use his powers to blow up a car.\n\nLater on, the trailer shows what appears to be The United States Department of Damage Control, aka the DODC, arriving at the same building. Then, the camera pans to a shot of Happy Hogan sitting in a car, and the DODC members are noticeable in the background with their weapons.Now, to us, this makes us think back to the earlier moment in the trailer when Electro blows up a vehicle. The DODC force is farther back from the car, which is their exact position in the shot of Happy. Thus, Happy might be in the car that Electro blasts.However, this is just speculation; nothing is confirmed. Also, we need to keep in mind that trailers often split up clips, so for all we know, Happy could walk out of No Way Home alive. (We really hope he does.)\n\nSpider-Man: No Way Home premieres exclusively in theaters on Dec. 17.