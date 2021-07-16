Is Karen Gillan Dating Anyone? The 'Gunpowder Milkshake' Actress Fights Better Solo

Many audiences have been longing for female-led action flicks along the lines of Birds of Prey and Ocean's 8, so those same audiences should not be surprised by the superstar, female-led cast of Gunpowder Milkshake. Karen plays the lead character Sam, an assassin who has inherited her skills from her mother (played by Game of Thrones' Lena Heady) and must protect an 8-year-old girl.

The film also stars movie icons Angela Bassett, Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh, Freya Allen, and Paul Giamatti. Gunpowder Milkshake has been dubbed by some as "Tarantino-esque" due to its violent nature and the ferocity of its female protagonists. At the Cannes Film Festival, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that StudioCanal, the studio behind Gunpowder Milkshake, already has plans for a sequel. Get excited!

Karen probably hasn't had much time to worry about her romantic exploits, as she's been booked back-to-back on many different films releasing in the next few years. In her upcoming lineup of movies, fans can look forward to Judd Apatow's comedy The Bubble, James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3, and of course, Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder.

Gunpowder Milkshake is now streaming on Netflix.