Dangerous TikTok Trend Encourages Riders to Loosen Their Seatbelts on This Disneyland Ride

Welcome to TikTok, where dangerous ideas spread like wildfire. For example, who remembers the milk crate challenge? Besides downright humiliating many creators, it resulted in some pretty nasty injuries. What about the blackout challenge? There were at least three deaths linked to it. And if you’re wondering how this boy got a golf ball stuck in his large intestine, all answers lead to TikTok.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, there's another please-do-not-try trend circulating on the platform that involves the Disneyland ride Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: Breakout. Here are the specifics on what is being called the Guardians of the Galaxy TikTok trend.

Source: Disney California Adventure The exterior of the Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: Breakout ride in Disneyland

Article continues below advertisement

Disneyland has enforced safety protocols following the new Guardians of the Galaxy TikTok trend.

When you wait a long time to get on a ride — especially one that's inspired by Marvel's hit Guardians of the Galaxy film franchise — it makes sense that you would want to make it the most exciting experience possible, but you shouldn't be compromising your safety to do so.

On the Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: Breakout ride, riders have been allegedly loosening and/or unbuckling their seatbelts and posting about it on TikTok. These folks claim that not properly wearing a seatbelt allows them to gain extra airtime during the drop tower ride's largest drops. TikTok has since removed the bulk of these videos due to safety concerns. However, there are always concerns that this trend could repopulate elsewhere.

Article continues below advertisement

Anyone who has been to Disney knows just how much it a classic the Guardians of the galaxy ride is 🔥 — ToriNotNice (@Vvelezz_) February 17, 2023

According to MiceChat, the park also started installing additional signage on Feb. 21 to further discourage the loosening of seatbelts. "Keep seat belt securely fastened and tight against the waist. Failure to follow instructions may result in being asked to leave the park," read these new signs.

Article continues below advertisement

Cast members are also taking extra precautions to ensure riders are properly wearing their seatbelts on the ride, per the outlet. If they believe a rider is disobeying the rules, the ride will be stopped and security may be called.