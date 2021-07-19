'Gunpowder Milkshake 2' Was Discussed Even Before the First Movie’s Release

When Gunpowder Milkshake was released worldwide, it was met with mostly mixed reviews. While Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times awarded it four out of five stars, The Hollywood Reporter was less generous with a 2.5 rating out of five. Still, some fans are super curious about whether or not the Netflix movie is getting a sequel.

Gunpowder Milkshake is about a group of female assassins who band together to save an 8-year-old girl from a crime syndicate they also plan to take down. And one of the assassins is a woman who reunites with her estranged mother on the mission, who also happens to be a trained killer.

Oh yeah and the two women are played by Karen Gillan and Lena Headey, respectively. There's just a lot going on and some viewers are totally here for it.