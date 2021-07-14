'Gunpowder Milkshake' Ended in a Moment That Left Fans Wondering What's Next (SPOILERS)

The plot of Netflix's latest film offering, Gunpowder Milkshake , is about as hectic as it gets. At the beginning of the film, we are introduced to Samantha, a moody teenager who was left alone by her mother, Scarlet ( Lena Headey), at seminal moments in her life thanks to her frequent work commitments.

The film fast-forwards to when Samantha is grown up. (She's played by Karen Gillan.) She has become The Firm's top assassin, tasked with truly difficult missions. So, how does her role in Gunpowder Milkshake turn out, and how does the film eventually end? Keep reading for a total explanation.

Scarlet works for The Firm, a crime syndicate led by a man named Nathan (Paul Giamatti), full of professional assassins. This eventually inspires her daughter to become a professional hitwoman as well.

The ending of 'Gunpowder Milkshake' showcases a total dynamic flip for its characters.

After being put in a precarious situation earlier in the film where she chooses to save an 8-year-old girl named Emily (Chloe Coleman) and is unable to deliver money from a job, Samantha is basically disavowed and forced to fight the same people she used to work with. With the help of her mother's former connections in the industry, she combats The Firm and other powerful entities to save herself and Emily.

However, things culminate when all of the film's gangsters close in on Samantha, Emily, Scarlet, and their cohorts. Fearing that Emily won't flee the situation to save herself, Samantha admits to her that she was the one who killed her father and left her parentless. This puts the child in a fit of rage, allowing Scarlet to try to carry her to safety.

However, this turns out to be pointless, as the cover fire falters and Emily is captured by the same mobster that Samantha had problems with earlier on. The mother-daughter duo recognizes at that moment that there are no other options besides Samantha turning herself into the mobster in exchange for Emily's safety.

The diner from Samantha's childhood — where her mother left her when she went to work — turns out to be a "neutral zone" of sorts where no assassins, mobsters, or anyone can bring weapons. So, after reaching out to the bad guys to offer herself in exchange for Emily, Samantha is instructed to meet at the diner. Upon arrival she's given an ultimatum: Emily will be free to go if she sits and watches Samantha be tortured to death first.

Before that can even happen, Samantha's entire crew, disguised as diner patrons, opens fire on roughly 20 assailants, killing them all. Their bending of the cardinal rule of the business allowed them to take out the bad guys, save Emily, and leave with only one injury. Fellow assassin Florence (played by Michelle Yeoh) sustained an injury to one eye. The group drives off into the sunset afterward.

Fast forward slightly in time, and Emily is selling Girl Scout cookies to Nathan, the main ringleader of the band of criminals who have hunted her, Samantha, and Scarlet since the beginning. He immediately catches on that it's a set up and sees a sniper tracer on his chest at the same time he gets a call from Samantha. She warns Nathan to leave the women alone or they will kill him.