Lindsay Price Plays Izzie's Mom, Sasha Taylor, in the Final Season of 'Atypical'

The final season of Atypical arrived on Netflix on July 9, and fans are saying goodbye to the well-intentioned members of the Gardner family. In 2017, when Season 1 debuted, viewers first met Sam Gardner ( Keir Gilchrist ), a teenager on the autism spectrum, his parents (played by Jennifer Jason Leigh and Michael Rapaport ), and his overprotective younger sister, Casey Gardner (Brigette Lundy-Paine).

Though Sam's relationship with Paige Hardaway (Jenna Boyd), is at the center of the show, Casey's burgeoning feelings for her her classmate, Izzie Taylor (Fivel Stewart) ultimately become a key storyline as well.

In Season 4, Casey meets Izzie's mom, Sasha Taylor, for the first time. While Izzie is hesitant to introduce her mom to her girlfriend, Casey quickly connects with Sasha.

The actress playing Sasha on Atypical may look quite familiar to viewers. Keep reading to find out more about the character, and to learn where else you've seen the actress before.