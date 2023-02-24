Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Source: Getty Images Everything You Need to Know About Karen Gillan's Husband, Nick Kocher By Anna Garrison Feb. 24 2023, Updated 4:52 p.m. ET

Scottish actress and filmmaker Karen Gillan is easily recognizable by her brilliant red hair and megawatt smile. The star of blockbuster hits such as Guardians of the Galaxy, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Gunpowder Milkshake, and The Bubble, she first got her start as lovable Amy Pond on Doctor Who.

For how public Karen is about her career, she's kept her personal life under wraps — until now. Karen recently revealed on Instagram that she married her long-term partner, Nick Kocher, in May 2022. Here's everything we know about Karen's now-husband, explained.

Karen Gillan revealed she married her husband in May 2022.

Previously, Karen has been linked to several entertainment industry fellows, including Doctor Who co-star Matt Smith and actor Andrew Brooke. Most notably, she had been in a relationship with photographer Patrick Green for six years, but she's always kept the details of her personal life private ... until now.

Eagle-eyed fans thought they spotted an engagement ring on her hand for the first time in November 2022 when she posted a photo on Instagram sporting an emerald and diamond ring on her left hand. Although Karen hasn't spoken about the duration of her relationship with Nick Kocher, they first began attending events with one another in 2019.

Nick is an actor, author and comedian, best known as for shows such as It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, SNL, How I Met Your Mother, Louie, and his own standup act called "BriTANicK" with friend Brian Joseph McElhaney, per IMDb. He and Karen co-starred in the Judd Apatow film The Bubble together in 2022.

On Feb. 22, 2023, Karen released a series of wedding photos to her Instagram, captioned "Last May..." The three photos are of Karen, her bridesmaids, and a man in a kilt playing the bagpipes, but no photos of the bride and groom together. Fans were immediately delighted and impressed with Karen for being able to keep an enormous secret, with some commenting, "Wait, what? You got to keep that for almost a year? I'm impressed" and "It’s so great you had this just for you for a while."