The MCU Could Introduce Another Superhuman Feline Predator in 'Black Panther 2'

There are two different versions of White Tiger in the Marvel comic books, both of whom could be tied to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. One alias is Hector Ayala, an immigrant to New York City from Puerto Rico who found tiger amulets that had been discarded by the Sons of the Tigers at Empire State University (a fictional NYC university). With the amulets, he could transform into the superhuman White Tiger, with superhuman strength and martial arts abilities.