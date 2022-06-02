Will There Be a ‘Spider-Man’ College Trilogy in the MCU? Here's What We Know so Far

While many rumors have been circulating, one that can be confirmed is that there will be another Spider-Man. In speaking with Fandango about Spider-Man: No Way Home in November 2021, Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal revealed:

“This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie. We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies."