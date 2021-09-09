'What If...?' Episode 5 Leaves Us Wondering if This Alternate Reality Can Be Saved (SPOILERS)

In Episode 5 of What If…? , Uatu the Watcher shows us what happens when a zombie virus infects the world. Bruce Banner lands in an apocalyptic and eerily quiet New York City. Just like in Avengers: Infinity War, he lands in Doctor Strange’s home, but unlike the Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Doctor Strange is not there to explain what’s going on.

Instead, he goes outside to see what’s happening and is attacked by zombie versions of Iron Man, Doctor Strange, and Wong — which is pretty scary.

Episode 5 of What If…? leans heavily into the horror genre and even makes fun of its tropes when Peter Parker asks if any of the other heroes have ever seen a horror movie. But the ending leaves us with a lot of questions, and many of us are even wondering if there will be a Part 2 of “What If… Zombies!?”