Party Thor Parties Like It's the End of the World in 'What If...?' and He Might Be Right

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 7 of What If...?

Some critics hated Episode 7 of What If…? but we have zero complaints. Let’s be honest, we were ready for some fun, and Party Thor definitely brings the fun in Episode 7. In this episode, the Watcher asks, “What if… Thor was an only child?”

Here, Odin returns Loki to the Frost Giants, his birth family, instead of raising him alongside Thor. Hence, Thor is somehow even more entitled than he is in the 2011 Thor.