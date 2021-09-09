'What If...?' Is Giving Us the Opportunity to Get to Know Minor MCU Characters

One thing that’s really fun about What If…? is that we get to spend some more time with minor MCU characters. In the first four episodes, we hang out with minor characters from long ago in the MCU, such as Howard the Duck , Howard Stark , Betty Ross , and more. So in Episode 5, when there’s barely anyone left on Earth that isn’t a zombie, we get to spend some quality time with Kurt, but who is he?

We actually have met Kurt before, although it was a while ago — he appears in Ant-Man as a friend of Scott Lang’s, so it’s very fitting that he would appear with Hope van Dyne to help save the world from the zombie apocalypse.

And when he reunites with a cured Scott, who was one of the first Avengers infected with the virus, it’s definitely a fulfilling reunion. But who voices Kurt, and what’s his role in the greater MCU?