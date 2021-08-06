Yes, 'The Suicide Squad' Is Actually Rated R — and It's Definitely Earned Its Rating

Blood, gore, violence, and sex — what else should we expect from The Suicide Squad ? The new version of The Suicide Squad , written by James Gunn, is rated R for many, many reasons. And parents, teens, and fans of the DC comics are wondering why it got the explicit rating when its predecessor is rated PG-13.

There’s a lot going on in The Suicide Squad — and if we think about the premise of the film, it’s pretty impossible not to make the movie rated R. Basically, the film follows a group of ragtag villains who have bombs implanted in their brains.

It’s either complete the mission or die, and anyone could die at any time. Honestly, it’s kind of a miracle that the first Suicide Squad wasn’t rated R — maybe that’s why Warner Bros. wanted to remake it.