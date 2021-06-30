Could Candice Patton Be the Next Actor to Leave 'The Flash'? Here's the Scoop

Could Candice Patton Be the Next Actor to Leave 'The Flash'? Here's the ScoopBy Anna Garrison
Jun. 30 2021, Published 6:17 p.m. ET
Fans were devastated in May 2021 when longtime cast members of The Flash, Tom Cavanagh, and Carlos Valdes, announced they were leaving the show. Shortly after, lead star Grant Gustin was rumored to want to leave the show after Season 8. Actress Candice Patton, who plays the incredible Iris West-Allen, is the next actor rumored to be leaving the show. Is there any truth to the rumor? Here's what we know about Candice Patton potentially leaving The Flash.
So, is Candice Patton leaving 'The Flash'?
Typically when an actor is ready to leave The Flash, there's a public announcement from news outlets such as Variety or The Hollywood Reporter. Season 7 of The Flash is already well underway, meaning it would be a surprise if Candice were to leave the show mid-season, especially with Iris's rumored pregnancy storyline.
While there have been rumors of Grant Gustin, who plays the titular Flash/Barry Allen, wanting to leave the show after Season 8, he and Candice would likely leave the show at the same time as two of the lead characters. Candice also hasn't mentioned leaving the show on her social media accounts. And she hasn't announced any upcoming future project, leaving her schedule clear to film The Flash.
Altogether, fans of The Flash can rest easy. It sounds like due to a lack of announcement, Candice isn't going anywhere anytime soon — and hopefully she will tell fans when she is!
'The Flash' is currently on its off-season from filming, and Candice is living her best life.
Season 7 of The Flash is currently airing on The CW but won't return for a new season until November 16, 2021. Many actors are spending their downtime with family or loved ones, and Candice Patton is no exception! The actress has posted a series of fun selfies, including one series titled "The Off-Season" to celebrate getting some rest before heading back to work.
On June 24, 2021, Candice's birthday, she posted to Instagram stories with a quick note about her mental health struggles and how she's since begun to come back into her own. Her story was met with an outpouring of support from fans on her birthday, including many who tweeted with the hashtag #HappyBirthdayCandice to show their love for her and her character.
Hopefully, it will be a long time before Candice or Grant decide to leave The Flash, but in the meantime, we're lucky to have seven seasons and still going strong. The current season has introduced several new and exciting villains and potentially even Iris's pregnancy! Fans can also look forward to Jordan Fisher's appearance as Impulse.
New episodes of The Flash air on the CW on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.