Could Candice Patton Be the Next Actor to Leave 'The Flash'? Here's the Scoop

Season 7 of The Flash is currently airing on The CW but won't return for a new season until November 16, 2021. Many actors are spending their downtime with family or loved ones, and Candice Patton is no exception! The actress has posted a series of fun selfies, including one series titled "The Off-Season" to celebrate getting some rest before heading back to work.

On June 24, 2021, Candice's birthday, she posted to Instagram stories with a quick note about her mental health struggles and how she's since begun to come back into her own. Her story was met with an outpouring of support from fans on her birthday, including many who tweeted with the hashtag #HappyBirthdayCandice to show their love for her and her character.

Hopefully, it will be a long time before Candice or Grant decide to leave The Flash, but in the meantime, we're lucky to have seven seasons and still going strong. The current season has introduced several new and exciting villains and potentially even Iris's pregnancy! Fans can also look forward to Jordan Fisher's appearance as Impulse.

New episodes of The Flash air on the CW on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.