It's a Boy! Jordan Fisher Will Be Joining the CW's 'The Flash' as Bart Allen

It's a Boy! Jordan Fisher Will Be Joining the CW's 'The Flash' as Bart AllenBy Toni Sutton
Mar. 30 2021, Published 11:27 p.m. ET
Finally, Season 7 of CW's The Flash will be introducing DC's Bart Allen, aka Impulse, into the Arrowverse. Bart will still come from the future as he does in the comic book story, but Flash is making a big change to his family ancestry. Instead of being the future grandson of Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin), Impulse will be their actual son.
As reported by Entertainment Weekly, the official character description reads, "Bart is the fastest teenager on the planet. But due to Bart's penchant for wildly impulsive behavior, stunned parents Barry and Iris will have their hands full trying to teach their new son patience. But it's a task they'll have to accomplish, in order for their family to work together and stop Team Flash's biggest threat yet!"
Keep reading to find out who's the newest cast member joining The Flash as Bart Allen.
Jordan Fisher is set to portray Bart Allen on 'The Flash.'
The longtime Arrowverse series has cast Jordan Fisher in a recurring guest role as Bart Allen. The 26-year-old is an actor, dancer, producer, and singer. He's best known for starring in Netflix's hit rom-com To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, based on the novel written by Jenny Han. Jordan will make his debut as Bart in The Flash's milestone 150th episode, which will be Episode 17 of the newest season. Bart will be Jordan's first superhero role.
The actor has a background in musicals and theater, which is so fitting since several cast members of The Flash do as well, like lead Grant Gustin. Some of Jordan's other acting credits include Broadway's Hamilton, the Netflix movie Work It, Rent: Live, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, and Disney Channel's Teen Beach movies. Jordan will next star in the feature film Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between, based on the novel by the same name written by Jennifer E. Smith.
Jordan Fisher's character Bart Allen likely won't be from the 30th century.
Since Bart is not the son of Don Allen (Barry's son) and Meloni Thawne, like in the DC comic books, he may not be from the 30th century either. It seems more likely that he will be born 20-something years in the future. In Episode 4 of The Flash, Abra Kadabra (David Dastmalchian) mentions Barry becoming fixated on the future. Perhaps Iris and Barry will travel to the future years later, and that's when they'll give birth to Bart.
This isn't the first time that the superhero drama has changed the comics' family lineage. For instance, initially, Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale) was Iris's nephew, but on The Flash, he's actually her brother. Another example is that, on the CW series, Jesse Wells, also known as Jesse Quick (Violett Beane), is the daughter of Harrison Wells (Tom Cavanagh), but originally she was the daughter of the Justice Society heroes Liberty Belle and Johnny Quick.
It will be interesting to see when Iris gives birth to Bart and if his original birth timetable has been changed. Hopefully, this will be addressed in Episode 17.
The Flash airs on the CW every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.