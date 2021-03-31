It's a Boy! Jordan Fisher Will Be Joining the CW's 'The Flash' as Bart Allen

Finally, Season 7 of CW's The Flash will be introducing DC's Bart Allen , aka Impulse, into the Arrowverse. Bart will still come from the future as he does in the comic book story, but Flash is making a big change to his family ancestry. Instead of being the future grandson of Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin), Impulse will be their actual son.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, the official character description reads, "Bart is the fastest teenager on the planet. But due to Bart's penchant for wildly impulsive behavior, stunned parents Barry and Iris will have their hands full trying to teach their new son patience. But it's a task they'll have to accomplish, in order for their family to work together and stop Team Flash's biggest threat yet!"

