Alexa Barajas Plays the Love-to-Hate Assassin, Ultraviolet, in 'The Flash'

Throughout the seven seasons of The Flash , viewers have been introduced to many side characters — some are supportive to Barry Allen ( Grant Gustin ) and the other heroes, while a few are villains. In Season 6, fans met Allegra Garcia's (Kayla Compton) cousin and nemesis, Esperanza Garcia aka Ultraviolet, who is played by Alexa Barajas (the character is voiced by Erika Soto).

Though the Black Hole assassin and Allegra are related, the two only have bad blood. Esperanza has spent time hunting down her cousin, and their feud came to a head when she returned to the show in the Season 7 episode, "Rayo de Luz."

Keep reading to learn more about the character's backstory, and to find out where you've seen actress Alexa Barajas before.