Alexa Barajas Plays the Love-to-Hate Assassin, Ultraviolet, in 'The Flash'By Shannon Raphael
Jun. 29 2021, Published 2:13 p.m. ET
Throughout the seven seasons of The Flash, viewers have been introduced to many side characters — some are supportive to Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and the other heroes, while a few are villains. In Season 6, fans met Allegra Garcia's (Kayla Compton) cousin and nemesis, Esperanza Garcia aka Ultraviolet, who is played by Alexa Barajas (the character is voiced by Erika Soto).
Though the Black Hole assassin and Allegra are related, the two only have bad blood. Esperanza has spent time hunting down her cousin, and their feud came to a head when she returned to the show in the Season 7 episode, "Rayo de Luz."
Keep reading to learn more about the character's backstory, and to find out where you've seen actress Alexa Barajas before.
Who is Esperanza/Ultraviolet in 'The Flash?'
The assassin first appeared on the show in the Season 6 episode "A Flash of the Lightning." She became Ultraviolet when Black Hole employee Malcolm Strombard recruited her following a particle accelerator explosion. Allegra had also been injured in the explosion, and she had presumed that her cousin had died in the event.
Ultraviolet vowed to do whatever she needed in order to harm Allegra, including framing her for the villain's own crimes.
In Season 7, Ultraviolet returns with the quest to kill Dr. Olsen (Jonathan Young). Allegra intercedes, but she's unable to hurt her cousin. Ultraviolet manages to escape from Allegra's grasp, and the two have one final confrontation at the end of the episode.
Allegra does overpower her cousin, but she lets love triumph over hate. Ultraviolet survives, and Allegra visits her in the hospital to discuss how family bonds are stronger than anything else.
At the end of the episode, Allegra gives Ultraviolet files on what Dr. Olsen did to her after the explosion. The two finally reconcile their differences, and Allegra vows to help her family member get cured permanently.
Who plays Ultraviolet in 'The Flash?' Meet actress Alexa Barajas.
Though Esperanza/Ultraviolet is only present for six episodes of The Flash, the character certainly leaves a mark on The CW series. Before Alexa Barajas brought the villain to life, she made her on-screen acting debut in an episode of Wayward Pines.
The actress had a minor role in the Fox series, which was canceled after two seasons in 2016. She then played a store clerk in the Hallmark movie Marrying Father Christmas in 2018.
In 2019, Alexa had a minor role in an episode of the first season of the Charmed reboot. She made her debut as Esperanza/Ultraviolet in that same year as well.
Her other credits include a role in the 2020 film Endless, which stars Alexandra Shipp and Nicholas Hamilton as love interests.
Alexa is next set to appear as a teenage Mari in the Showtime drama series Yellowjackets, which is already in production. The show will follow a set of high school soccer players as they age up after surviving a plane crash in the remote wilderness.
Yellowjackets will be led by Christina Ricci, Melanie Lynskey, and Juliette Lewis. Alexa will have a recurring role on the series, which is slated for a 2021 premiere.
The Flash airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.