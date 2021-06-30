Fans Will Finally Get to See Godspeed on the CW's 'Flash' — Who Is the Real Villain?

The CW's action-filled drama The Flash will finally tackle Godspeed as the series begins wrapping up its seventh season. Over the years, The Flash (Grant Gustin) has faced off against some pretty iconic DC Comics villains from Reverse-Flash (Tom Cavanagh), two versions of Mirror Master (Grey Damon and Efrat Dor), and Savitar, also played by Grant Gustin. Despite some close run-ins, Barry Allen has yet to face off against the real August Heart, aka Godspeed.

In Season 5 of The Flash, the original character Godspeed was introduced when Barry and Iris West-Allen's (Candice Patton) daughter Nora West-Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy) defeated the white-and-gold clad Goldspeed in a time jump that took fans to 2049. In Season 6, Team Flash contended with several Godspeed droid replicas. But Team Flash has not encountered him in the present day.

Showrunner Eric Wallace teased the story development of Godspeed in an interview with TVLine, and when asked if audiences would see the "real" character, he disclosed, "Yes, you just might. Because that's where we're going!"

It appears the Flash family will confront Godspeed in the show's 150th episode titled "Heart of the Matter, Part 1," which will air in July. Episode 17 will serve as the first half of the season finale. So who is Godspeed in The Flash? Keep reading to find out all we know.