Fans Will Finally Get to See Godspeed on the CW's 'Flash' — Who Is the Real Villain?

The CW's action-filled drama The Flash will finally tackle Godspeed as the series begins wrapping up its seventh season. Over the years, The Flash (Grant Gustin) has faced off against some pretty iconic DC Comics villains from Reverse-Flash (Tom Cavanagh), two versions of Mirror Master (Grey Damon and Efrat Dor), and Savitar, also played by Grant Gustin. Despite some close run-ins, Barry Allen has yet to face off against the real August Heart, aka Godspeed.
In Season 5 of The Flash, the original character Godspeed was introduced when Barry and Iris West-Allen's (Candice Patton) daughter Nora West-Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy) defeated the white-and-gold clad Goldspeed in a time jump that took fans to 2049. In Season 6, Team Flash contended with several Godspeed droid replicas. But Team Flash has not encountered him in the present day.
Showrunner Eric Wallace teased the story development of Godspeed in an interview with TVLine, and when asked if audiences would see the "real" character, he disclosed, "Yes, you just might. Because that's where we're going!"
It appears the Flash family will confront Godspeed in the show's 150th episode titled "Heart of the Matter, Part 1," which will air in July. Episode 17 will serve as the first half of the season finale. So who is Godspeed in The Flash? Keep reading to find out all we know.
Who is Godspeed in the CW series 'The Flash'?
The Flash will focus entirely on Godspeed as the final villain in Season 7. Even though Godspeed arrived in Season 5 of The Flash as part of Nora’s 2049 timeline, that doesn't mean it will necessarily be the same reprise. In the DC folklore, August Heart was a good friend and colleague of Barry’s at the Central City Police Department (CCPD) before he was turned into Godspeed by a Speed Force storm.
Pretty much nobody knows who the real Godspeed is on the television series, though we know he's been voiced by B.D. Wong. During the same episode that Godspeed will show up in, fans will finally be introduced to Impulse, aka Bart Allen (Jordan Fisher). Impulse is the son of Barry and Iris. As reported by E!, his character description reads, "Bart is the fastest teenager on the planet!"
It goes on to say, "But due to Bart's penchant for wildly impulsive behavior, stunned parents Barry and Iris will have their hands full trying to teach their new son patience. But it's a task they'll have to accomplish in order for their family to work together and stop Team Flash's biggest threat yet!" That threat most likely will be Godspeed since he and Impulse are both supposedly from the future.
Is Godspeed faster than the Flash?
Barry is definitely going to need Bart's help in defeating Godspeed because the villain is actually faster than the Flash, despite the superhero claiming to be the fastest man alive. The reason why? His connection to the Speed Force is pure enough that he can sense speed in others and extract it for himself. When he battles other speedsters in the comics, he's able to take power from them to become faster.
Whomever Godspeed is on The Flash, it will most likely be quite momentous since it could be one of the show's last important speedster outlaws in the Arrowverse. Unfortunately, we won't find out who Godspeed is until July 13 when Episode 17 airs, but we can't wait to find out who it is!
