This Promo Has Fans Thinking Desi Will Die Before the Series Finale of 'MacGyver'

Things are winding down for the Phoenix Foundation as fans prepare to say goodbye to MacGyver. The show, a reboot of a program of the same name from 1985, follows Angus MacGyver and his team on secret assignments for the U.S. government to tackle high-risk missions.

But before the fans can say goodbye, they have another puzzle to solve — one that puts many of the crew members' lives at risk. A promo has fans worried that Desi (played by Levi Tran) will die before the show ends. But does she?