The 'MacGyver' Lawsuit May Change the Course of Film and TV History Forever

The MacGyver legal battle, however, has less to do with the semantics of ink and more to do with a sticking point in entertainment today.

Lawsuits are never pretty, especially when it comes to great sums of money steeped in intellectual properties. And if there's one industry that's all about those IP dollars, it's entertainment. Like when Mike Tyson's face tattoo artist, Victor Whitmill, filed a lawsuit against Warner Bros. for plastering the design on Ed Helms' own countenance.

The 'MacGyver' lawsuit boils down to the difference between a "spinoff" and a "reboot."

If you talk to any film buff or fan of the "video store" era of directors, it probably won't take them too long to get them all riled up on the state of original screenplays these days. Many top professional actors are electing to go into TV/miniseries route, eschewing feature films due to the fact that nearly everything seems to be either a reboot, spinoff, or re-imagining of past popular titles.

This same phenomenon has permeated almost all forms of media, and while art is cyclical (heck, Jim Jarmusch openly talks about "stealing" everything, and all of Shakespeare's famous plays, aside from The Tempest were all derivative works) it's created a vacuum of fresh intellectual properties gracing big and small screens across the globe. Take MacGyver for instance, the long-running '80s CBS show that got redone in 2016 that's now in its fifth season, which may be its last, given all of the legal drama surrounding the series.

Although the series has had an audience fall-off, it's still a top performer for CBS. And around the height of its popularity, Hanzer Holdings and Arlita Inc. hit the network with a lawsuit stating that they're owed compensation for the show based on the original MacGyver's airings. As plaintiffs in the case, they're claiming that they are "successors in interest" as part of the OG program's deal with CBS, which was executive produced by Henry Winkler and John Rich.

The suit goes on to say that the first series, which ran from 1985 to 1992, contains a clause in the initial 1984 agreement making Major Talent Agency a "third-party beneficiary" via a "package commission." This suit stipulates that "each series produced under the 1984 Agreement" entitles MTA to compensation. CBS is saying that this isn't the case.

Article continues below advertisement