Don't Worry, 'MacGyver' Fans — Meredith Eaton Isn't Leaving the Show

At 4' tall, Meredith refers to herself as a "short-stature actress." She has a type of dwarfism called pseudoachondroplasia spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia. There are multiple different kinds of dwarfism, but according to Medline Plus , joint pain is one of the symptoms.

Despite what happened in 2020, Meredith is all about the positivity on her social media. She's always interacting with fans and posting about MacGyver. If you're a fan of the show and you're not following her on Twitter or Instagram, you're really missing out.

You can watch MacGyver on Paramount Plus, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.