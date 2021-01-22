Did 'Macgyver' Really Kill off Jack Dalton? New Episode Answers Many Long-Term Questions

Per The Hollywood Reporter , George decided he would cease his role as Jack Dalton back in 2018 due to on-set feuds that made the working environment less-than-ideal for the actor.

According to the report, the star got into an altercation in Oct. 2018 which led to him storming off of the show's Atlanta set even though there were still hours of production left that day. Following that incident, he worked to terminate his contract with the show early, and his final episode was slated to be shown in 2019.

This decision to vacate his role on the CBS reboot doesn't come without precedent, however, as the actor has somewhat of a history of altercations with the network's showrunners.

George was an original star of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation but ultimately departed the series in 2013 for a very similar reason: an on-set clash with a writer for the program.