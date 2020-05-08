The 'MacGyver' Season 5 Renewal Came Just in Time to Ease Fans' Concerns

When filming resumes in studios across the United States amid the COVID-19 global pandemic, shooting TV shows and movies might look a little different at first. But it’s also unclear when shows like MacGyver will return. Judging by the current schedule MacGyver is on, Season 5 probably won't premiere until February 2021, since Season 4 premiered in February 2020. Thankfully, that means viewers won’t be waiting even a year before they get to see what happens after the inevitable cliffhanger.

Being that there are already almost a dozen episodes ready for the start of Season 5, it could come sooner, but in order to stay on the same schedule, a February 2021 premiere date makes the most sense. So far, CBS hasn't announced an official premiere date, but the renewal and the amount of episodes at the ready mean fans should probably expect a full Season 5.

Watch MacGyver on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.