'MacGyver' Actress Levy Tran Has a Wide Range of Colorful Tattoos

On the show, she plays Desi Nguyen , a brazenly confident woman with a range of beautiful tattoos. Viewers would like to know: Are the tattoos real?

Actress Levy Tran joined the cast of MacGyver as a recurring character in a Season 3 episode titled "K9 + Smugglers + New Recruit," and she has garnered popularity among fans in record short time.

Desi's tattoos on 'MacGyver' are all real.

Levy, the actress cast in Desi's role on MacGyver, had her first tattoo done aged 18 — and she got hooked immediately. Her bright and colorful designs have been the subject of widespread admiration for years, so much so that Levy has appeared on the cover of tattoo-themed magazines like Tattoo Life International.

She opened up about the meaning behind her tattoos in the interview accompanying her cover shoot for Tattoo Life International. As Levy told the outlet, she has an Oriental Japanese style sleeve on her left upper arm and an Americana style design on her right upper arm.

A heart pattern surrounded by bright pink and ochre sweetpeas, her favorite flowers, adorns her chest. "There Is A Light That Never Goes Out" is written above the design in an ornate font. As Levy told the outlet at the time, one of her favorite tattoos is a colorful zombie covering the right side of her lower ribcage and abdomen. She has another pattern on the other side of her ribcage as well.

In 2013, when her interview with Tattoo Life International took place, Levy had at least four tattoos. It appears that the actress has continued to get new tattoos over the years.

