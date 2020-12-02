Yes, Carson Daly Is Actually Covered in Tattoos

When it comes to celebrities with tattoos, host Carson Daly might not be the first person to pop into your head. But does the TV host and presenter Carson Daly have tattoos?

You may not see them very often, since he's typically clad in suits or long sleeves, but believe it or not, Carson Daly has plenty of tattoos. Some of them are really big and bold, too. And they all mean something significant to him, as he related in an interview with The Golf Channel . What kind of tattoos does Carson Daly actually have? We know about a few of them.

What kind of tattoos does Carson Daly have?

If you're curious about Daly's tattoo collection and his thoughts behind them, we've got some interesting tidbits for you here. You may very well see the ex-MTV host in a new light, especially with all the ink you never knew he had before.

Daly has stated that his tattoos in the past all have a meaning. He wants them to be "timeless," so many of his tattoos are tributes to people or moments in his life. One such tattoo is his Green Beret tribute to his family, as his grandfather was a part of the group. It reads "de oppress liber," or the United States Army Special Forces' motto, " to free the oppressed."

Since Daly keeps covered up, for the most part, there's a good chance we haven't seen most of his tattoos. But what we have seen glimpses of online and during various TV appearances are big, bold, colorful, and personal.

Daly also has a massive, colorful lion on his arm, marked with a rose and the name "London Rose." This is a tribute to both his daughter London Rose and his grandmother Rose. "I wanted a symbol of strength for my daughters," he told The Golf Channel. "I want them to be strong women, so I opted to put an image of the most courageous symbol of strength I could find."

Daly also has a fun tribute to his father tattooed on him, which he shared with Today. The tattoo features a special Corvette hood ornament. Since his father passed away when he was young, Daly wanted a tribute that felt right but not "too somber."

"The tattoo is designed after a hood ornament of a 1977 Corvette that he left me," said Daly. "I actually have the car that it's designed for." Additionally, he has a tattoo tribute to his stepfather in the form of a Cutty Sark whiskey label.

