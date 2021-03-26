Some 'MacGyver' Fans Are Convinced Actress Tristin Mays Is About to Leave the Show

On March 24, 2021, Tristin took to Instagram to share some big news with fans: the shooting of Season 5 of MacGyver had wrapped.

"One too many camera angles for our taste! My rendition of 'Seasons of Love' from Rent. Nice going @lucastill. That's a wrap on season 5! #MacGyver," she captioned the video.

Tristin has yet to post other updates about MacGyver, meaning that she hasn't talked about the prospect of leaving the show on either Instagram or Twitter.