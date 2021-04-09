MacGyver's Fate Is up in the Air — Here's What We Think Will Happen to Him

While it’s definitely possible that MacGyver could die, it seems unlikely. For one, he didn’t die in the original series, so this would be too big of a departure. Plus, showrunners often like to leave open the chance to sell to another production company or produce spinoffs and specials, which the original MacGyver did with Lost Treasure of Atlantis.

The other big reason it seems unlikely is that it was only announced publicly that the fifth season would be MacGyver’s last season after shooting the fifth season had already wrapped. Plus, between COVID-19 network scheduling mishaps, much of the pre-written fourth season had gotten pushed to the fifth season.

While anything is possible, if there was any chance that MacGyver could have been renewed, it would be highly unlikely for the writers to kill off the show’s namesake. Plus, if he lives, that always leaves the chance for a streaming service like Hulu or Peacock to pick up the show — and that would be the best outcome of all the possibilities for MacGyver’s fate.

Find out what happens to MacGyver in the last episode of the series on April 30 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. Until then, new episodes air Fridays.