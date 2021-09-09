The 'Marvel Zombies' Comic Books Could Clue Us Into Our Heroes' Fates in 'What If...?'

When it comes to zombies, we never want to cross paths with them unless … they are Marvel Zombies. Marvel’s What If…? Episode 5 takes a jab at retelling the Marvel Zombies comic book series.

So when the ending of Episode 5 is completely ambiguous, leaving us with the image of Zombie Thanos and the infinity gauntlet minus the mind stone, we need to know if the end of the Marvel Zombies comic book series could give us any answers.