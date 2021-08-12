The Monster in 'What If...?' Might Actually Make a Comeback in the MCU

Now that Loki has cracked open the multiverse, Marvel writers now get to explore its many facets. Episode 1 of What If…? asks the question, “What If… Captain Carter Were the First Avenger?” and it does not disappoint. It brings us back to almost the very beginning of the MCU to when Steve Rogers became Captain America during WWII.

But Peggy Carter becomes Captain Carter instead of Steve taking on the mantle. (And honestly, it’s really enjoyable, but that’s another discussion for another day.)

So, when Peggy learns about the Tesseract’s existence, she intercepts HYDRA, spoiling their nefarious Tesseract plans. And Howard Stark uses it to create the HYDRA Stomper, an early version of Iron Man. Of course, HYDRA gets the Tesseract back, and the Red Skull decides to summon a monster from the multiverse. So, who is the monster?