Wait a Minute — Did Daryl Just Switch Sides on 'The Walking Dead'?

Daryl is one of the last remaining OG characters on The Walking Dead . Now is not the time to have him switching sides and betraying the good guys at Alexandria. Well, what's left of them anyway. But in Season 11, Daryl is captured by the Reapers , one of whom is his ex-girlfriend, Leah.

Because Daryl now appears to be working with them, Walking Dead fans aren't sure they can trust Daryl anymore. He does what he has to do to survive and always has. If ensuring his survival (and that of his dog, whose name is Dog) means working with the Reapers, then could he officially align himself with the enemy?

Stranger things have happened, even if no one wants to lose Daryl to the villains.