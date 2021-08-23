'The Walking Dead' Zombies Just Got a Little More Complicated in the Season 11 Premiere

In other seasons of The Walking Dead, viewers have seen zombies in trance-like states, usually because they've been left alone for long periods of time. In these instances, the walkers were jolted "awake," so to speak, by the sound of a person near them. But they were never really sleeping.

However, the Season 11 premiere sort of changes all of that. When Maggie and the rest of the gang come upon the dead soldiers at the top of the episode, they seem to be asleep. In fact, the only thing that stirs one of them is a drop of blood that falls on its face.

Later in the episode, other walkers in a subway tunnel seem to be asleep until someone unwraps a tarp covering one of their faces.