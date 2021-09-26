Aaron and Daughter Gracie Face Past Foes in ‘Walking Dead’ Nightmare

In the Season 8 episode “The Damned,” Rick (Andrew Lincoln) is ambushed by an unnamed Savior, one of the survivors under Negan ’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) leadership. He sees a “Grace Be God” tattoo on the man’s chest and finds a key in the man’s pocket. The key unlocks the door to a nursery where a baby is lying in a crib, the name “Gracie” painted on the wall above.

In the next episode, Rick contemplates taking Gracie home with him, but Aaron — who had just lost his boyfriend, Eric (Jordan Woods-Robinson) — says he can take the baby to the Hilltop Colony.

Aaron eventually adopts Gracie and starts raising her in the Alexandria Safe-Zone, where she grows up alongside Judith (Cailey Fleming), Rick’s adoptive daughter, and R.J. (Antony Azor), Rick’s son with Michonne (Danai Gurira).