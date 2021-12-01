Clint Barton's Future Hangs in the Balance in 'Hawkeye,' but Is He Going to Die?

While we’re finally getting to know who Clint really is, it’s definitely possible that he could die. For one, as of Episode 3 of Hawkeye, he seems to finally take on Kate Bishop as his protégé, so the fact that we’re gearing up for a new Hawkeye means that the MCU can kill off the old.

That might sound harsh, but we can’t lose one Hawkeye before gaining another, and now we’re gaining another.