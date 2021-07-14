Here's Your Musical Tour Through 'Black Widow'

Music has always been an important part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe . Who could even think about the original Guardians of the Galaxy without wanting to start humming "Hooked on a Feeling"? And Iron Man 's entrance in The Avengers would certainly be less iconic if AC/DC's "Shoot to Thrill" wasn't playing.

So it's no surprise that Black Widow features several songs and covers that affect the overall tone of the film and make certain moments more impactful. Read on for the songs featured in Black Widow and what they mean for the movie.

"American Pie" by Don McLean

"American Pie" is one of the most important songs used in the film. It's Yelena Belova's ((Florence Pugh) favorite song, but the song's significance is that it's really a symbol of the relationship between her and Alexei Shostakov (David Harbour). In fact, we have David to thank for the song being in the movie at all. In an interview with Insider, he revealed that it was his idea to include the number.

"We were sitting around talking about the family structure and in the bedroom scene with Red Guardian and Yelena Belova, my character is fumbling trying to be a father and in the end, he fails. She tells him to get out. In the script, he says something and leaves," he said. But David didn't believe that simply saying something and walking away was enough to show the relationship dynamic between the two.

Source: YouTube

"I felt there's gotta be something a little more profound and I said, 'Wouldn't it be interesting if back in America when she was little and was terrified having been taken from her family the Red Guardian would put her in the car and drive around and play 'American Pie'?' So from then on, she tells daddy to put in the tape," he revealed. This backstory is why that bedroom scene ended with him bringing up the song.

"So for this bedroom scene, I'm thinking, he's a failure as a father what can he do at the end of this scene? This narcissist who also has a big heart. And so he brings up the song, basically as him saying, 'I tried.'" With so much of Black Widow delving into family dysfunction, having the Red Guardian sing the very song that he used to play to comfort Yelena as a child is a way to show that there was great love in their little faux-family, even in the hardest moments.

Source: Marvel

Though fans have tried for decades to piece together every little line's meaning in "American Pie," there's still much debate today about who and what the song is about, but many agree that it's a story of disillusionment. It's about growing up and losing innocence and watching the world change before your eyes, seeing the American Dream die in front of you. Though Buddy Holly's death is a major factor for this demise in "American Pie," Don McLean sees so much more around him that contributed to it.

Yelena's American Dream is a heartbreaking aspect of her story, and viewers watch her struggle to pretend that the kind of disillusionment that Don sings about never happened. She lies to herself and others to convince herself that the day the music died never arrived. David perhaps couldn't have picked a more fitting song for Yelena's plot.

