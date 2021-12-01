One Episode 3 Easter Egg in 'Hawkeye' Hints at the Show's Future

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 3 of Hawkeye.

We have Stark Industries, Bishop Security, and now Sloan Limited? With only six episodes to elaborate on Clint Barton’s past and simultaneously close out his MCU storyline, Hawkeye is moving quickly.

In Episode 3 of the Disney Plus miniseries, Clint and Kate Bishop come head to head with the Tracksuit Mafia in an epic car chase that makes them rethink everything they’re doing. Is Maya really in charge, or is there a boss above her?