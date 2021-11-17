Many 'Spider-Man' Fans Think James Franco Is in 'No Way Home,' But Is It Really True?By Jamie Lerner
Nov. 17 2021, Published 3:49 p.m. ET
The recent drop of Marvel’s latest Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer has inspired some ridiculous theories about the upcoming flick. Although on paper, some theories could seem pretty outlandish, we like to examine every possibility. We know Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin is making his comeback in No Way Home, and now, many people are wondering if James Franco will also come back.
Basically, in the new trailer, there appears to be another Green Goblin. So if there are two Green Goblins, then naturally, James Franco’s Harry Osborne should be the second one. It’s not the craziest theory we’ve ever heard, so we’re going in deep to figure out what’s really going on.
People think James Franco could be in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ because of a potential second Green Goblin.
The trailer makes it very clear that Willem Dafoe is definitely returning as the Green Goblin — we even get to see a close-up on the Goblin’s face. However, in another shot, someone is gliding using some of the Goblin’s equipment and tossing green weapons. The figure is very reminiscent of James Franco’s Harry Osborne Green Goblin, who took on his father’s alter ego with an updated look.
Because of this, people are speculating that that is actually James Franco. However, James hasn’t been credited on IMDb and has remained mum on if he’s appearing in the film. In addition to that, after recent sexual assault scandals, it’s unlikely that Marvel would surprise us with an actor wrapped up in so much controversy.
For what it’s worth, it would be pretty cool to get a new interpretation of the father/son dynamic inherent to the Green Goblin. Originally, Harry vows to avenge his father’s death, and in doing so, he becomes a nemesis to his best friend. By the end of Spider-Man 3, however, Harry sees the light and chooses love over revenge.
While it doesn't seem likely at all that James Franco is in No Way Home, it's possible that his Amazing Spider-Man counterpart, Dane DeHaan, could reprise his role. Although, he's not listed in the film's credits either.
If there are really two Green Goblins in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ there are some other theories that could explain it.
In the first Spider-Man movies, Harry Osborne and Peter Parker are best friends. So when Harry decides to avenge his father’s death as a new kind of Green Goblin, he gets locked in an inner battle between getting revenge and supporting his friends.
But in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man universe, his best friend is Ned. Because of this, some fans have a theory that Ned actually becomes a Green Goblin in this third installment.
This theory seems even more outlandish than the theory that James Franco will come back for No Way Home. So who could the second Green Goblin be? Is that specific villain a Green Goblin at all? The only way to find out will likely be to watch the movie when it comes out.
Spider-Man: No Way Home premieres in theaters on Dec. 17.