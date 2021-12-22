The 'Hawkeye' Finale Confirms a Suspected Fan Theory About the Rolex Watch

Yes, Marvel sleuths are actually correct! Since the watch really did belong to Laura, that means she must have been Agent 19. And in the comic books, Agent 19’s alias is Mockingbird. So was Laura Barton Mockingbird before settling down with Clint? It’s highly likely.

Linda Cardellini, who plays Laura, has also been highly underused in the MCU, so it would be very fun to see her make a comeback as Mockingbird, or at least an origin story for her.