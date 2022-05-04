Is the Marvel Comics Version of Jake Lockley the Same as 'Moon Knight's' Jake Lockley?

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for the Moon Knight Season 1 finale on Disney Plus.

It was Jake Lockley (Oscar Isaac) all along! From the start of Moon Knight, it was obvious that there was another, far more violent identity of Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) that Marc himself was not aware of.

This identity isn't afraid to kill when necessary. Khonshu (F. Murray Abraham/Karim El Hakim) utilized Jake to his advantage, whenever Marc/Steven refused to enact his vengeance.