Let's Break Down the Action Packed 'Moon Knight' Season 1 Finale (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: The following article contains major spoilers for the Moon Knight Season 1 finale on Disney Plus.

Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) finally finds the peace that had eluded him his entire life, then chooses to return to hell. The Season 1 Moon Knight finale is all about choices.

What happens when Marc chooses not to leave Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) behind? Or when Layla El-Faouly (May Calamawy) decides to take the final fight into her own hands?