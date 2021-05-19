Richard Montañez's Flamin' Hot Cheetos Origin Story Is Being Called Into Question

Since the late 2000s, Richard Montañez has claimed that he invented the ever-popular and virally beloved Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

As he tells it, Richard was working as a janitor at a Frito-Lay plant in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., when he realized that the company wasn't performing as well as it could in the Hispanic market due to the fact that none of its snacks were spicy.